Original ‘SNL’ Star Laraine Newman Reveals She Tried To Sneak A Dirty Word Into 40th Anniversary Show

Laraine Newman is looking back on some of her most hilarious “Saturday Night Live” memories.

The comedian was part of the “SNL” cast from the premiere in 1975 until 1980.

RELATED: Dan Levy Left A Note Of Encouragement For The Following Week’s ‘SNL’ Host & A Tradition Was Born

In her new audio memoir, May You Live in Interesting Times, Newman recalls the time she tried to sneak the C-word into the show.

“When the ‘SNL’ 40th anniversary show was announced, I called Lorne [Micheals] and said I thought it would be fun to have Sherry in the Californians sketch as the matriarch,” Newman explains.

Sherry was a Valley girl character who Newman had played during her time on the show.

“Next thing I knew, Fred Armisen contacted me to write a Californians sketch,” she continued.

Remembering how she and Armisen started concocting some “some devilment”, she went on, “What if we snuck c’unt into the sketch? So Fred wrote a little speech for me about how Betty White‘s character, Aunt Lana, went missing after a hot-air balloon accident.”

RELATED: Phoebe Bridgers Talks ‘Punk Rock’ Guitar-Smashing Moment On ‘SNL’ & More In Variety

“The plan was that I would use the word c’unt three times in a speech: ‘They c’unt find her, they c’unt find the balloon, they c’unt even find the basket made of California rattan.'”

Speaking to EW, Newman said the line ultimately didn’t make it onto television. “I had no idea if that might negatively impact the 40th anniversary of the show, which was such a monumental feat on Lorne’s part, and I didn’t want there to even be a possibility that I might mar that,” she shared.

RELATED: Olivia Rodrigo Calls Pete Davidson Her No. 1 Celebrity Crush After ‘Driver’s License’ Sketch On ‘SNL’

See how the sketch turned out in the video above.