Fox News Host Greg Gutfeld Gets Caught Singing ‘I Gotta Pee’ Live On Air

Greg Gutfeld had a hilarious bathroom blunder during the latest episode of Fox News’ “The Five on Friday”.

The 56-year-old host was left red faced after being caught singing “I gotta pee” live on air.

“Time now for one more thing,” began Juan Williams after returning from a break.

However, the host was cut short by Gutfeld, who didn’t realize that his mic was on.

so this just happened live on Fox pic.twitter.com/1b7WNhu6q7 — Oliver Darcy (@oliverdarcy) March 12, 2021

“I gotta pee. I gotta peeeeee, he started singing.

“You’re on the air,” said co-host Jesse Watters, before everyone broke into laughter.

“I’ll take Greg’s slot until he has to come back from the bathroom,” joked Watters.

Gutfeld later gave fans an update on Twitter, writing, “Yes I peed.”

