Britney Spears Recalls Kissing Madonna At 2003 VMAs In Video Q&A With Fans

Britney Spears is looking back at one of her most controversial moments in a new video Q&A with fans that she shared on Instagram.

In the video, she responds to questions, including what her “dream car” is (a Bentley), whether she’s ever taken a tumble onstage (she has) and her favourite Halloween costume (a fairy).

“The last question you guys have asked is have I ever kissed a girl,” she stated.

“Yes, I have kissed a girl,” she answered, “and her name is Madonna.”

Spears’ lip-lock with Madonna is hardly a secret, given that it took place in front of millions of viewers at the 2003 MTV Video Music Awards, when Madonna, Spears and Christina Aguilera performed together, with Spears and Aguilera each receiving a passionate kiss from Madonna.

While the Madonna-Britney kiss received the media attention they’d no doubt hoped for, Aguilera’s Madonna kis was completely ignored — mainly because while it took place, cameras cut to Justin Timberlake (who had recently split up with Spears) in the audience to capture his awkward reaction.

Years later, Aguilera looked back at the whole thing, admitting at the time it felt like “a whirlwind.”

“It was weird,” Aguilera told Andy Cohen in a 2018 SiriusXM radio interview. “They cut away to get Justin’s reaction. It was a cheap shot.”

According to Aguilera, she didn’t realize viewers never saw her kiss with Madonna until the following morning. “I saw the newspaper the next day and I was like, ‘Oh, well, I guess I got left out of that one,’” she added.