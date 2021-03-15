Watch Priyanka Chopra And Nick Jonas Announce 2021 Oscar Nominations Live

Priyanka Chopra and husband Nick Jonas are announcing the nominees for the 93rd Academy Awards via a global livestream on the morning of Monday, March 15.

The couple will unveil nominees in all 23 categories in a two-part live presentation streamed on the Academy’s YouTube (above), Facebook and Twitter accounts. The first round of categories will be announced at 8:19 a.m. ET/5:19 a.m. PT on Monday.

The first round of categories to be announced, in no particular order, are: Actor in a Supporting Role, Actress in a Supporting Role, Costume Design, Music (Original Score), Animated Short Film, Live Action Short Film, Sound, Writing (Adapted Screenplay) and Writing (Original Screenplay).

Following the first block of announcements, the second wave of nominations will begin at 8:31 a.m. ET/5:31 a.m. PT. The remaining categories to be announced in no set order are: Actor in a Leading Role, Actress in a Leading Role, Animated Feature Film, Cinematography, Directing, Documentary Feature, Documentary Short Subject, Film Editing, International Feature Film, Makeup and Hairstyling, Music (Original Song), Best Picture, Production Design and Visual Effects.

Nominee frontrunners for this year’s awards include “Nomadland”, “Promising Young Woman”, “The Trial Of The Chicago 7”, Chadwick Boseman in “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”, Daniel Kaluuya in “Judas And The Black Messiah”, and Maria Bakalova in “Borat: Subsequent Moviefilm”.