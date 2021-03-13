Anna Grace’s Billie Eilish Cover Earns A Rare Four-Chair Turn On ‘The Voice’

Singer Anna Grace made a big impression on all four of the coaches on “The Voice”.

In a sneak peek at Monday’s episode, the 20-year-old singer delivers a haunting, intimate performance of Billie Eilish’s “The Future” that so impresses coaches John Legend and Kelly Clarkson that they simultaneously slam their buzzers and turn their chairs, with Nick Jonas following suit a moment later.

After a few seconds, Blake Shelton does the same, resulting in a rare four-chair turn and a keen competition to nab the singer for their teams.

In his assessment, Legend praises Grace for “all the nuance” she demonstrated in her performance, adding that she “made such cool choices musically.”

Clarkson loved the unique spin that she gave the song. “It’s just a really cool contemporary take on an old-school vibe,” she says, describing the performance as “intimate and believable.”

Shelton told Grace that she did “a really good job walking a line between the way Billie Eilish approaches her vocals and also being certain we’re aware of your range.” He also jokingly lied that Nick Jonas whispered to him during the performance that she would “sound great doing country.”

Speaking of Jonas, he pulled out all the stops with a visual presentation featuring an array of memes dissing the other coaches in order to make his case.

Viewers will find out who she chooses on Monday’s edition of “The Voice”.