The Duchess Of Cambridge Pays Her Respects At Memorial For Slain London Woman

Kate Middleton was among the thousands of mourners who visited a London memorial honouring the memory of Sarah Everard, a 33-year-old marketing executive who was murdered while walking home, reported Sky News.

“The Duchess of Cambridge clearly felt that, like many here, she had to come and bring flowers and read the messages that had been left,” said Sky correspondent Emma Birchley, adding that organizers set up the memorial site when they were unable to receive police permission to hold a vigil, due to COVID-19 restrictions governing public gatherings.

A palace official told ET Canada, “The Duchess wanted to pay her respects to Sarah and her family. She remembers what it felt like to walk around London at night before she got married.”

As Global News reported, Everard’s body was discovered in a wooded area on Wednesday after she’d gone missing on March 3 while walking home from a friend’s place. A London Metropolitan police officer was subsequently arrested, and charged with her kidnapping and murder.

The case has caused national outrage throughout Britain.