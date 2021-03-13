Gwyneth Paltrow Explains Why She Held Off On Revealing Her COVID-19 Diagnosis

Last month, Gwyneth Paltrow revealed she had contracted COVID-19 “early on” in the pandemic, and in a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter she explained why she held off on sharing her diagnosis.

Rumours that she didn’t want to invite comparisons to her role in “Contagion”, she insisted, are simply not true.

RELATED: Gwyneth Paltrow Reveals She Caught COVID-19 ‘Early On,’ Symptoms Lingering Months Later

“I got it so early that there weren’t COVID tests available,” she said, adding that she believed she was infected with the virus during a trip to Paris in February 2020.

“We couldn’t even get tested for a long time, and by the time we were able to get antibody tests and all of that, there were much graver, more important things going on in the world,” Paltrow explained. “I didn’t really feel the need to bring it up, but it was interesting.”

When she first shared the news on her Goop website, she also included a roster of detox products, as part of the site’s commitment to “talk about the capacity for the body to heal itself when you give it the right conditions to do that.”

RELATED: NHS Director Warns COVID Sufferers Against Following Gwyneth Paltrow’s Recovery Regime

However, notes THR, those product recommendations raised the ire of Stephen Powis, national medical director of England’s National Health Service, who advised that Goop’s wellness products are “really not the solutions we’d recommend” for treating COVID-19, adding, “We need toM take long COVID seriously and apply serious science. All influencers who use social media have a duty of responsibility and a duty of care around that.”

Asked if criticism such as that coming from Powis make it to her, Paltrow responded, “Sometimes, but it’s usually that I always find it’s for their own amplification. We really are not to say at Goop that we have never made mistakes because of course we have in the past, but we’re very much in integrity and we’re careful about what we say. We always feel like we understand why a lot of that [criticism] becomes clickbait for people.”

RELATED: Gwyneth Paltrow Thinks COVID-19 Diagnosis May Have Affected Her Metabolism

As for her own health, Paltrow said that she’s “getting there,” and is focusing on eating clean and eliminating alcohol from her diet.

“I also think that nine months in quarantine with having pasta and cake and alcohol seven days a week probably didn’t help,” she admitted. “So, I’ve been on a really great clean eating routine and then teetotalling for a couple of months now, and that always really helps with anything that’s going on in the body.”