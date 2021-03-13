Prince Harry And Meghan Markle’s Wedding Choir Releases Their Own Statement After False Stories

The choir which performed during Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding has been caught up in the tabloid battle with the couple.

Before Oprah’s sit down interview with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, a number of reports brought The Kingdom Choir into the mix.

In the aftermath of the bullying claims against Meghan, The Sunday Times said a source claimed the couple didn’t make it easy for the choir, requesting multiple renditions of “Stand By Me”.

Earlier this week, Ms. Karen Gibson, founder and conductor, told TMZ that Prince Charles had invited them to perform. The outlet said that Gibson found it hard to believe that Prince Charles was the one who expressed concern over how dark Archie’s skin could be. A number of outlets picked up the story and ran with it.

The Kingdom Choir felt compelled to put out their own statement, in their own words to set all the records straight.

“In recent days The Kingdom Choir has been repeatedly asked for comment on the current situation surrounding the Royal Family. In one interview we have given in particular, words were put into our mouths that we did not say. This has been very disheartening and distressing for us and those who follow the choir,” they wrote.

TKC – The truth about recent media reports pic.twitter.com/p0DmYu1Lve — The Kingdom Choir (@TheKingdomChoir) March 13, 2021

They continued “for the record”, adding, “We were asked by Prince Charles to perform at Harry and Meghan’s wedding which we were honoured, thrilled and delighted to do. Harry and Meghan were gracious in all their dealing with us and excited as any soon-to-be-married couple would be about the music for their wedding.”

“After the wedding, Harry, Meghan and Prince Charles let us know how pleased they were with our contribution to the day, with warm thanks and congratulations.”