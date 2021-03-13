Recording Academy CEO Admits It’s ‘Unfortunate’ Beyoncé Isn’t Performing At The Grammys

Beyoncé leads the pack when it comes to Grammy nominations this year, yet Queen Bey will not be among the performers at Sunday’s Grammy Awards.

In a Los Angeles Times feature about the 2021 Grammy ceremony, Recording Academy interim CEO Harvey Mason Jr. addressed Beyoncé’s absence at this year’s show, despite the fact that she’s been nominated in nine categories.

“It’s unfortunate, because she’s such a big part of the Recording Academy,” Mason said of Beyoncé’s decision to take a pass. “We absolutely wish we had her onstage.”

Also interviewed for the feature was Ben Winston, taking over as producer after longtime Grammy producer Ken Ehrlich — who had produced the show since 1980 — stepped down after the 2020 Grammys.

Winston, who’s also an exec producer on James Corden’s “Late Late Show”, admitted that he has sometimes found himself in an uncomfortable position, given that he has no affiliation with the Recording Academy and its controversial nomination process.

“You know that’s the deal when you take over the show,” singling out one unnamed performer he was hoping to book for the show who turned him down “because she was like, ‘I got snubbed three years ago, and I’m still annoyed about it.’ I told her, ‘Right, but you know that’s nothing to do with me?’ She said, ‘I don’t know — it sort of is, isn’t it?’”