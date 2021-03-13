Breonna Taylor’s Family And Celebrities Honour Her Legacy

On the one year anniversary of her death, Breonna Taylor ’s family will gather in downtown Louisville Saturday to honour Taylor’s legacy and continue their demand for justice.

They will speak at Jefferson Square Park, which became an impromptu hub during months of demonstrations last summer. Activists have also set up an outdoor memorial with a mural, posters, artwork and other mementos honouring her life.

Last summer, Louisville, Kentucky’s largest city, became the site of huge protests in the wake of the police killing of Taylor, a Black woman who was shot multiple times by police during a botched drug raid in March.

Demonstrations were a frequent occurrence, as protesters called for charges to be brought against the officers involved in Taylor’s death.

A grand jury indicted one officer on wanton endangerment charges in September for shooting into a neighbour’s apartment, but no officers were charged in connection with her death.

Police had a no-knock warrant but said they knocked and announced their presence before entering Taylor’s apartment, a claim some witnesses have disputed. No drugs were found in Taylor’s apartment.

A number of celebs honoured Taylor on social media:

Today, Breonna Taylor should be enjoying her Saturday with family and friends. Instead, it’s the anniversary of her murder and her killers – Brett Hankison, Myles Cosgrove and Jonathan Mattingly – walk free. The system was built to allow this. Don’t ignore that. Get involved. pic.twitter.com/2XBqlQ0FhF — Ava DuVernay (@ava) March 13, 2021

Today marks one year since #BreonnaTaylor was killed. Join me, @NAACP_LDF & on-the-ground Louisville organizations in calling on your Senators to support the passing of the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act which reduces police racial bias and violence against people of color. pic.twitter.com/Ym95sD4Adj — Samuel L. Jackson (@SamuelLJackson) March 13, 2021

This night one year ago was #BreonnaTaylor’s last time going to bed. She went to bed with dreams for her life. She went to bed with goals for her career. She went to bed with love in her heart. She went to bed assuming she would wake up the next morning, like every other day. pic.twitter.com/kVS0q2D2J5 — reggie (@kidnoble) March 13, 2021

Breonna Taylor’s life mattered. #JusticeForBreonna Portrait by Amy Sherald pic.twitter.com/PIIcj0bLxZ — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) March 13, 2021

One year. We will never forget you, Breonna Taylor. We will never stop saying your name. pic.twitter.com/HOEU6e4fok — Meena Harris (@meenaharris) March 13, 2021

We #SayHerName to honor her, as we pray for those who loved her before her name became a hashtag. #BreonnaTaylor. We #SayHerName as a reminder that racial injustice is not “un-American,” but it should be. #BreonnaTaylor. We #SayHerName as a call for justice. #BreonnaTaylor. pic.twitter.com/mbN9MRGT3t — Be A King (@BerniceKing) March 13, 2021

Breonna Taylor deserved so much more. 🕊 #SayHerName — Halle Berry (@halleberry) March 13, 2021

#BreonnaTaylor was murdered in her own home by Louisville police officers one year ago today when they fired 32 shots at her home during a no-knock raid using false information. 365 days later and still no justice. Breonna should be enjoying this weekend with friends and family. pic.twitter.com/ld0FMTY7g4 — COMMON (@common) March 13, 2021

One year.

It's been one year since #BreonnaTaylor was murdered and she is still without justice. Continue to #SAYHERNAME and call (502)-735-1784 to demand legal action against Jonathan Mattingly, Brett Hankison and Myles Cosgrove. #JUSTICEFORBREONNATAYLOR pic.twitter.com/Tyl2fiMMP1 — Lupita Nyong'o (@Lupita_Nyongo) March 13, 2021

Breonna Taylor’s death was a tragedy, a blow to her family, her community, and America. As we continue to mourn her, we must press ahead to pass meaningful police reform in Congress. I remain committed to signing a landmark reform bill into law. — President Biden (@POTUS) March 13, 2021

SAY HER NAME – BREONNA TAYLOR ! ❤️

We will never forget you babygirl — TINASHE (@Tinashe) March 13, 2021

One year after she was murdered by police officers, it is a disgrace that we are still waiting on justice for Breonna Taylor. Yes, her life mattered. The time is long overdue for us to combat systemic racism and a broken criminal justice system. — Bernie Sanders (@SenSanders) March 13, 2021

Today marks one year since #BreonnaTaylor was killed. Join me, @NAACP_LDF & on-the-ground Louisville organizations in calling on your Senators to support the passing of the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act which reduces police racial bias and violence against people of color. pic.twitter.com/lMWAdi3pRx — Julia Louis-Dreyfus (@OfficialJLD) March 13, 2021