‘Avatar’ Tops ‘Avengers: Endgame’ To Reclaim Title Of Highest-Grossing Film In History After China Rerelease

“Avatar” has reclaimed its crown, and is once again the film with the biggest box office in Hollywood history.

“Avatar” set that record in 2010 with a worldwide gross of $2.743 million, and held it until 2019, when “Avengers: Endgame” toppled the James Cameron-directed sci-fi film from its thrown with a worldwide box-office take of $2.797 billion.

However, 20th Century Fox’s recent decision to release “Avatar” in China has propelled “Avatar” back to the front of the line. According to The Hollywood Reporter, in the first two days of its China rerelease, “Avatar” brought in an additional $12.3 million, bringing its total gross to an estimated $2.8 billion to beat “Endgame”.

This is a win-win for Disney, which, since the Disney-Fox merger in 2019, is now the parent studio for both “Avatar” and “Avengers: Endgame”.

“We are proud to reach this great milestone, but Jim and I are most thrilled that the film is back in theatres during these unprecedented times, and we want to thank our Chinese fans for their support,” said “Avatar” producer Jon Landau in a statement. “We are hard at work on the next ‘Avatar’ films and look forward to sharing the continuation of this epic story for years to come.”

On Twitter, Disney-owned Marvel Studios offered Cameron, Landau and “ALL of Na’vi Nation” its congratulations.

Congratulations to @JimCameron ,@JonLandau , and ALL of Na'vi Nation for reclaiming the box office crown! We love you 3000. @OfficialAvatar pic.twitter.com/WlMWRcL15y — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) March 13, 2021

Meanwhile, the official “Avatar” Twitter account paid tribute to the fans that made it happen, sharing a photo of some masked-up fans in a Chinese theatre.

Irayo to our fans in China for coming out to see Avatar on the big screen this weekend! This crown belongs to Na’vi Nation – it couldn’t have happened without you. @jonlandau @JimCameron pic.twitter.com/6PWgrV1geg — Avatar (@officialavatar) March 13, 2021

Joe and Anthony Russo, directors of “Avengers: Endgame”, offered their congratuations.

Passing the gauntlet back to you… @JimCameron Thanks for the beautiful art @bosslogic. pic.twitter.com/URSxUMzf8D — Russo Brothers (@Russo_Brothers) March 13, 2021

Production on the next two “Avatar” sequels was underway in New Zealand when the COVID-19 pandemic hit last spring, but was able to resume in summer 2020; filming was completed in the fall.

“Avatar 2” is scheduled to be released on Dec. 16, 2022.

Following that, “Avatar 3” will debut on Dec. 20, 2024, “Avatar 4” on Dec. 18, 2026 and “Avatar 5” on Dec. 22, 2028.