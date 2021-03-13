Tom Cruise Lists His 320 Acre Colorado Estate

In the market for an extravagant ski lodge? Tom Cruise has just the place for you.
The “Mission Impossible” star has listed his $48.6 million CAD Telluride, Colorado home.
The 7 bedroom, 9 bath 11,512 square foot home sits on 320 acres for all the privacy you could dream of.
The Sotheby’s listing was “custom-built for privacy, where unspoiled natural beauty, sweeping mountain vistas and outdoor recreation abound.”
The property will benefit you year round as it is only minutes from downtown Telluride and surrounded by skiing and golf.
The home includes two fireplaces, a fitness centre, a games room and mountain views.