CNN Anchor Brooke Baldwin Celebrates Her Security Guard With Big Surprise

As Brooke Baldwin says goodbye to her time on CNN, she paid a sweet tribute to the person she will miss the most.

While stepping in as guest host on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show”, Baldwin had friend and security guard Anthony Anderson on.



“Every time I finish my shift during the day, you always text me, ‘What time are you leaving?” she said. “You meet me in the hallway, you walk me out of the building, get me to my car just to make sure I get there safely.”

Anderson and Baldwin worked together since day one of her 11 years with the network.

“You asked me my name. I told you my name is Anthony, and you repeated it,” he recalled. “That made me feel special. That made me feel more than an escort, more than security. It meant everything to me.”

Baldwin continued, “Every day when I see you and I ask you how you’re doing, you always say, ‘Fantastic and only improving,'” they said in unison.

Anderson said that he came up with the phrase after a hard point in his life. “It’s at that lowest point that you figure out how to get to the light.”

Before Baldwin announced her departure, Anderson gifted her with a sweatshirt with the motto on it.

To pay it forward, Baldwin revealed that Anderson would be given $10,000 from Shutterfly.

Baldwin also took suggestions from the audience about what her next job should be.

