Ellen Pompeo Pays Sweet Tribute To ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Co-Star Giacomo Gianniotti

Spoiler Alert: The following article contains spoilers from this week’s “Grey’s Anatomy” and “Station 19” crossover.

Ellen Pompeo is saying farewell to one of her co-stars.

Fans were devastated to find out that Giacomo Gianniotti died in the recent crossover event between “Grey’s Anatomy” and “Station 19”.

Celebrating Gianniotti, Pompeo wrote, “You will be missed. Thank you for showing up and being the consummate professional every time you walked on set. Grey’s is a master class in patience and in having to be present no matter how monotonous it may get. You aced it.”

She continued, “Now you get to go have some fun and apply all that skill!! I’m excited for your future… and remember wine and pasta with me will always be a part of it!!”

Speaking to ET Canada about his departure, he said he was “more than satisfied.”

Gianniotti said that he was “flooded” with messages and tweets after DeLuca’s death. “I definitely felt the love.”

The star knew about DeLuca’s storyline for a while but called it “one of the hardest secrets I’ve had to keep aside from proposing to my wife.”

Speaking about what is next on “Grey’s”, he added, “I think in the next couple episode you are going to see this shockwave ripple through the hospital and see how everybody deals with this loss.”

Catch the full interview up top.