Chrissy Teigen Takes ‘Really Important’ Zoom Call From Doctor’s Office

Like most moms, Chrissy Teigen is a master of multi-tasking.

The Cravings cookbook author took part in a Zoom meeting while at a medical facility.

“When you have a really important meeting with really important people but you also feel like some organs need removal,” Teigen captioned a shot of herself on the call.

Earlier in the week, Teigen shared a “photo dump” of pics of her and Jen Atkin in celebration of her birthday. “Sorry for the delay I was in the emergency room I hope that’s ok,” Teigen added.

“Just want to make sure people remember my birthday and don’t get thrown off by your emergency,” Atkin responded.

Teigen’s mom Pepper Thai joked, “Happy birthday Jen! Sorry for delay I was in emergency room with chrissy too. We love you.”

Teigen hasn’t clarified what the emergency was, but last month she had endometriosis surgery. She also suffered a miscarriage with her son Jack in September.