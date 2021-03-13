Cardi B Celebrates Grammy Nominated ‘Small Black Artists’ That Got ‘Overshadowed’ By The ‘Drama’

Cardi B is weighing in on the ongoing Grammys controversy.

While she doesn’t mention The Weeknd, the Canadian artist was famously snubbed by the music awards. He has since accused them of being corrupt and said that he has asked his label to no longer submit his music for consideration.

“Don’t forget to congratulate the small Black artist that got nominated that got overshadowed again cause of the drama. It’s their moment finally,” the “WAP” rapper captioned her lengthy post, listing Freddie Gibbs, Giveon, Brittany Howard, Ant Clemons, Ledisi, Luke James, Thundercat, Chika, Jean and Marcus Baylor.

“I do feel that there were some albums and songs that should have been considered for nominations maybe by next year they will get it right,” Cardi wrote.

Cardi B said that so many smaller artists are often overlooked. “You stay out of drama and the media or yet still not as popular however you’re talented a** f**k and one day you wake up and you find out you’re nominated and got a notice from one of the biggest award shows purely cause of your TALENT!! Soo besides all the bulls**t let’s not forget to congratulate these artists.”

Adding, “This is their moment too.”

How I feel bout the Grammies .Don’t forget to congratulate the small black artist that got nominated that got overshadowed again cause of the drama .It’s their moment finally ! pic.twitter.com/uoSJtG1aqi — iamcardib (@iamcardib) March 13, 2021

Cardi B is not nominated this year but she is a seven time nominee and one time winner.