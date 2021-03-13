Lo Bosworth Reveals ‘Traumatic Brain Injury’ From Two Years Ago

“The Hills” and “Laguna Beach” star Lo Bosworth is sharing a health battle she didn’t make public until now.

In an Instagram post, Bosworth revealed that two years ago she “suffered a traumatic brain injury.”

“I was at a restaurant in lower Manhattan (which shall remain nameless bc accidents happen) and while sitting in a banquet had one of the swinging kitchen doors fall off it’s hinges and on to my head. I was in the hospital and suffered a moderate to severe concussion for months,” she wrote.

Bosworth explained that after taking weeks off for work to recover, she was walking to see a friend when she felt “totally lost” and “not knowing which direction to walk in.”

“I still struggle to recall words from time to time and get my thoughts out coherently 2 years later. THEN, I found out I had mononucleosis on top of it all. Also didn’t tell you guys that. One day I had to put my head down on my desk at work because of sheer exhaustion and fell asleep.”

The post was accompanied by a short clip of Bosworth working out. She added, “Long story short, one of the reasons I’ve been so committed to healthy eating and fitness since the pandemic started is because it took a full year from the head injury + mono for me to be in a place where I could even consider exercising with regularity.”

In 2017, Bosworth opened up on her blog The Lo Down that she suffered from “crippling anxiety and depression at the hands of a severe vitamin deficiency that went undiscovered for 16 months.”

Bosworth was among the many cast members who decided not to take part in the reunion “The Hills: New Beginnings”.