Kamala Harris Honours Future Generations In Inspiring Kids’ Choice Awards 2021 Speech

Kamala Harris is tipping her hat to kids everywhere.

The vice president of the United States made a special appearance during the 2021 Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards on Saturday. Harris was introduced by Jennifer Garner, who applauded the VP for being a “trailblazer” and “becoming the first woman, first person of colour and first ‘Momala’ to hold this office.”

“Becoming vice president was not only a new beginning for her, it was also the culmination of a lifetime of being a champion of kids and family issues and always looking out for the underdog,” Garner continued. “Like you, Vice President Harris shows us that anything is possible with hard work, dedication, and love in your heart. So it’s my honour to welcome the Vice President of the United States of America, Kamala Harris.”

As part of the show’s Generation Change presentation, which recognizes kids’ strength and courage to create a better world for future generations, Vice President Harris bestowed this year’s Generation Change Award to kids everywhere.

“Hi, everyone, and thank you Jennifer for that introduction. Thank you all to Nickelodeon and thank you to the young leaders for being so incredible and for all that you do and will do. From social distancing to remote learning, you’ve been through a lot this year. But through it all, you young leaders have really stepped up,” Harris expressed. “You’ve worn your mask, helped out your neighbours, been a role model in your community. When I was young, my mother used to say, ‘Don’t just sit around and complain about things, do something about it.’ Well, you are doing something. You are creating a better future, and you inspire me and President Biden every day.”

“We are so grateful to you, and we want you to know that we are doing everything we can to make sure all of our students and our young leaders can get back to school and back with your friends and be safe and thrive,” she continued. “Thank you for stepping up. You make us and your country so proud.”

Generation Change is ViacomCBS’ pro-social initiative that connects leaders and innovators with young voices to inspire positive change in communities through civic engagement. Over the years the initiative has honoured leaders who have been making a change, including LeBron James for his philanthropic work with the groundbreaking “I Promise School,” and Megan Rapinoe for her passion to create positive changes, build social movements, and make sports and the world a more equal playing field when it comes to gender, race and LGBTQ+ rights.

“Vice President Kamala Harris is a pioneer and role model for us all, but especially for today’s kids, who can find inspiration in the story of her path forward and the barriers she has broken from childhood to today,” said Marva Smalls, ViacomCBS Global Head of Inclusion and Executive Vice President, Public Affairs, Kids & Family Entertainment, in a statement. “Nickelodeon is proud to bestow this year’s Generation Change Award to kids everywhere, and we’re honoured to have the Vice President further trumpet the courage and vitality they have in the wake of so many challenges.”

