Robert Downey Jr. Gets Slimed At Nickeodeon Kids’ Choice Awards

Robert Downey Jr. made an in-person appearance at Saturday night’s 2021 Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards, accepting the award for Favourite Male Actor for his performance in “Doctor Doolittle”.

“Frankly, I’m amazed how you young folks have handled the last bunch of months with such courage and flexibility. I think you’ve got beautiful days ahead, and I am proud — honestly proud — to entertain you,” Downey said in his speech.

“Shout out to my co-stars Carmel [Laniado] and Harry [Collett], and special mention to my son Exton, who can make a sipping straw that is nine-feet long, and my darling daughter Avery who sometimes thinks she’s a cat named Mary,” added the “Avengers” star, who won his first Orange blimp in 2013 when he was voted Favourite Butt-Kicker for “Iron Man 3”.

“Lastly, I like to thank my friends at Giorgio Armani for loaning me…” he continued, just as torrents of green slime sprayed all over him, covering him in icky green goo from head to toe.

“…this lovely suit, ” he continued, “which I’m going to dry clean, and up-cycle, and together we will make the world a greener place. Clearly, I’ve done my part.”

“And you thought only the Hulk could turn green,” he joked in the caption for some behind-the-scenes pics he shared with fans on Instagram.

Not Robert Downey JR. literally came for kids show and they covered him with slime 😭 pic.twitter.com/6SYDeUGOHe — Stream Hold On (@HaileyBaldwinic) March 14, 2021

Robert Downey Jr. just took one of the best slimings I’ve ever seen. I knew I loved him. #KidsChoiceAwards2021 — Jeanette⁷ (@jeanettert) March 14, 2021