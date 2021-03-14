Prince Williams And Kate Middleton Share Their Kids’ Handmade Cards Honouring Princess Diana To Celebrate U.K. Mother’s Day

While Mother’s Day won’t be rolling around until May in North America, in the U.K. the big day is Sunday, March 14.

In celebration of Britain’s moms, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge took to Twitter to share their children’s handmade Mother’s Day cards for their late grandmother, Princess Diana.

“This year Mother’s Day will be different once again. Many of us will be apart from our loved ones, but looking forward to a time in the not too distant future when we can give our mother a hug again,” reads the caption.

“But for those experiencing bereavement, today may be particularly challenging. Each year on Mother’s Day, George, Charlotte and Louis make cards remembering their Granny, Diana, for William,” the caption adds. “Whatever your circumstances, we are thinking of you this Mother’s Day.”

Duchess Kate also shared a photo of a cake that her children baked for her to celebrate Mother’s Day.