Priyanka Chopra And Richard Madden Spotted Filming Top-Secret Amazon Spy Seres ‘Citadel’ In London

Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden are currently filming their upcoming Amazon Studios series “Citadel”, and photos from the set have just emerged.

The latest project from the Russo Brothers (whose cinematic output includes the last two “Avengers” movies) stars Chopra and Madden in what’s described as “an action-packed spy series with a compelling emotional centre.”

In photos taken from the set, Chopra and Madden are seen in costume as they dangle from wires, while another features the “Quantico” star aiming a handgun.

“The idea is to create a truly global, action-packed spy series,” Amazon Studios chief Jennifer Salke said of the series. “It’s a totally innovative, multifaceted international approach to storytelling, and we can’t wait to tell you more as it comes together.”

In a recent interview with Indian Express, Joe Russo heaped praise on Chopra.

“She’s an incredible star. I mean I think she has been amazing. We just had a table read of the show a couple of days ago and it was fantastic. We are so proud of that show. We are excited for audiences to see it. She is amazing and she’s going to be amazing in the show,” he said.

However, Russo was reluctant to say much about the series, which has been shrouded in secrecy.

“Unfortunately, we are being very secretive with the details around the show so we won’t say any more than that but she is amazing and she’s going to be amazing in the show,” he added.