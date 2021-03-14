Chip Gaines Opens Up To Oprah About His Struggles With Fame: ‘I Lost A Part Of Myself’

Chip and Joanna Gaines are preparing to unveil their new Magnolia Network, and in advance of the launch the “Fixer Upper” couple sat down with Oprah Winfrey for a “Super Soul Sunday” interview.

As People reported, Chip praised his wife for helping him to keep himself from becoming overwhelmed by their fame when their “Fixer Upper” became a massive HGTV hit.

“I want to speak on Jo’s behalf, because she would never say things like this, but she is so incredibly wise, so incredibly grounded — all the things that you just described, is who Joanna is,” he said.

“To be really frank, that’s who I thought I was also,” he added. “Really what happened — and was the truth for Jo and I — was it was no big deal for her, but for me to become famous, I lost a part of myself that was really … it was sad.”

The couple also opened up about their decision to pause “Fixer Upper” and step away from television for a year.

“That year off I really think Jo and I were able to hunker down and really kind of try to unpack what it was about fame that seemed so incompatible with my personality,” he explained.

“We we think about the time we have. We have five kids. We have this business. Anything we say yes to, there has to be a meaningful ‘why’ behind it. It’s not just to add to our portfolio or tackle bigger dreams,” Joanna added. “When we can align with the ‘why’ and get passionate about it, then that gives us the fuel to get across the finish line. The intention part is the most important.”