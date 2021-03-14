Tori Roloff Reveals She Suffered A Miscarriage: ‘I’ve Never Felt So Sad, Angry And Scared’

Tori Roloff took to Instagram on Saturday to share some sad news.

“We were so excited to share some exciting news this week. We were so excited when we found out we were expecting baby #3, and we couldn’t wait to share. We went in for our first ultrasound at 8 weeks and found out that we lost our sweet baby two weeks earlier,” wrote Roloff, who shares two children with husband Zach Roloff of TLC’s “Little People, Big World”.

“I’ve honestly never felt loss like I did in that moment. I’ve never felt so sad, angry, and scared in a single moment. I had no symptoms of losing out sweet angel baby and nothing could have prepared me for hearing our sweet baby was gone,” she continued.

“However, I also thought about how the first face our little girl or boy got to see was Jesus. I’m so upset that I never got to see their face but I rest in knowing he or she is with our saviour and I will meet them one day,” Roloff wrote, praising her husband for being “my unwavering rock through this whole journey. He has been by my side through it all and I couldn’t have done it without him.”

She added: “If there is any silver lining here it’s the realization of how truly blessed we are. We have two happy healthy thriving kids, and I know that’s not afforded to everyone. We have two kids who we have to snuggle and love on every day. Parents should never know the heartbreak of losing a child. I pray that we can all find peace that our babies are waiting for us in heaven and we will meet one day.”

She concluded by expressing her hope that by her sharing her experience, “it will touch just one mama and let them know you’re not alone. I also post this selfishly as a form of healing for myself. I felt as though I needed to acknowledge our sweet angel baby so I could go on sharing my babies here with me. So that’s what I’ll continue to do- thanking the Lord for what I have. Thanking the Lord for my two healthy kids and my husband who has loved me through it all. ❤️”