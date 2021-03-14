Hailey Bieber Opens Up About What It’s Been Like To Quarantine With Husband Justin Bieber

Hailey Baldwin made a virtual appearance on Friday’s edition of “The Tonight Show” to promote her new YouTube channel.

“Part of why I wanted to do this is they can’t twist what I’m trying to say from YouTube — it’s coming straight from my mouth. And I think that’s something that I battled with a lot is people trying to twist my words or the media taking something that I’ve said or creating their own narratives,” she explained.

“If I control it that means that nobody can try to turn it into something else,” she added. “You’re hearing it straight from me. I can clear up whatever I want to and that gives me a lot of freedom in a way.”

As host Jimmy Fallon pointed out, she and husband Justin Bieber have spent roughly half their marriage so far cooped up in quarantine.

“Yeah, that’s exactly what it is,” she agreed, and detailed some of the couple’s stay-at-home activities.

“There’s a lot of gaming going on,” she revealed.

“Justin’s a very competitive person, just in general,” she said. “I guess I’m pretty competitive too. But the biggest thing that was going on in our house was a lot of UNO, a lot of Bannagrams… I would like to say that I think that I’m the UNO champion. But that’s like self-proclaimed, so whatever.”

They’ve also been playing chess. “Justin’s really good at chess, and he has played chess since he was a kid,” she said, explaining “this was pre-‘Queen’s Gambit’, by the way.”

According to Bieber, her husband has been teaching her to play chess. “So far I haven’t been able to beat him,” she admitted.

In another part of the show, Bieber participated in a round of “True Confessions” with fellow virtual guest Nick Offerman.