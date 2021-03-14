Kelly Ripa & Mark Consuelos’ Son Joaquin Going To University Of Michigan, Joins Wrestling Program

Joaquin Consuelos, the youngest of Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos’ three children, is college-bound.

On Sunday, the “Live with Kelly and Ryan” host took to Instagram to share a photo of her husband and son, both outfitted in sweatshirts bearing the logo of the University of Michigan, which Joaquin will be attending in the fall.

The 18-year-old’s father is wearing a U of Michigan wrestling hoodie, and for good reason: the previous day, the school’s wrestling program shared a photo of Joaquin, listing him as an “incoming Wolverine” who’d joined the school’s wrestling program.

Joaquin was a star wrestling during high school, which led to some unfortunate headlines back in 2018 when his father confronted his opponent during a match after he allegedly tore off Joaquin’s headgear.

“We’re told Joaquin’s opponent won the match and Mark was vocally and visibly upset, leaving the gym for a few hours to cool off before eventually returning to the all-day tournament,” TMZ reported at the time.