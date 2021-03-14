Yo-Yo Ma Gives Impromptu Performance After Receiving 2nd COVID-19 Vaccine

People at a vaccination clinic in Pittsfield, Massachusetts received the gift of music courtesy of Yo-Yo Ma.

The acclaimed cellist had just received his second shot of the COVID-19 vaccine at the clinic, set up within Berkshire Community College, and he brought his cello with him.

Anyone who receives the shot is asked to stick around for 15 minutes for a mandatory observation period; rather than read a magazine or check his email, he instead pulled out his instrument and delivered an impromptu performance.

The world-renowned musician “wanted to give something back,” Richard Hall of the Berkshire Covid-19 Collaborative told The Berkshire Eagle. “What a way to end the clinic.”

Wearing a mask while remaining socially distanced from the other vaccine recipients, he played “Ave Maria” and Bach’s “Cello Suite No. 1 in G Major”.

Coincidentally, the surprise performance came one year to the day after he shared a video of a performance to offer “comfort” during those “days of anxiety” in the early stages of the pandemic.