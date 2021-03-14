Harry Styles Kicks Off The Grammys With Soulful And Sexy Performance Of ‘Watermelon Sugar’

Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Harry Styles kicked off the 2021 Grammy Awards like only he could.

Styles hit the Grammys stage — for the first time ever — to perform a soulful version of “Watermelon Sugar” in a leather pantsuit complete with a Mick Jagger worthy feather boa.

I THINK WE CAN ALL AGREE THAT HARRY STYLES#Grammys pic.twitter.com/y4KuspBKAi — mårti ⎊ ceo of paul rudd (@IR0NLANG) March 15, 2021

RELATED: Jimmy Fallon Does His Best Harry Styles Impression, Is Joined By ‘Phoebe Waller-Bridge’ For ‘Treat People With Kindness’ Skit

Trevor Noah is hosting music’s biggest night which is taking place at the Los Angeles Convention Center and surrounding locations.

RELATED: Taylor Swift, Harry Styles, BTS & More Confirmed To Perform At 2021 Grammys

The awards will also pay tribute to those from independent performance venues who have been affected by the pandemic.

A CBS press release read, “From bartenders to box office managers, the people who work day-to-day at the Troubadour (Los Angeles), Hotel Café (Los Angeles), the Apollo Theater (New York City) and The Station Inn (Nashville) will present awards for various categories throughout the night.”