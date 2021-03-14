Harry Styles Kicks Off The Grammys With Soulful And Sexy Performance Of ‘Watermelon Sugar’

Harry Styles kicked off the 2021 Grammy Awards like only he could.
Styles hit the Grammys stage — for the first time ever — to perform a soulful version of “Watermelon Sugar” in a leather pantsuit complete with a Mick Jagger worthy feather boa.
Trevor Noah is hosting music’s biggest night which is taking place at the Los Angeles Convention Center and surrounding locations.
The awards will also pay tribute to those from independent performance venues who have been affected by the pandemic.
A CBS press release read, “From bartenders to box office managers, the people who work day-to-day at the Troubadour (Los Angeles), Hotel Café (Los Angeles), the Apollo Theater (New York City) and The Station Inn (Nashville) will present awards for various categories throughout the night.”