Fiona Apple Explains Why She’s Not Attending The Grammys

Fiona Apple received three Grammy nominations courtesy of her critically acclaimed 2020 album Fetch the Bolt Cutters, yet she has no intention of attending Sunday night’s ceremony.

In a video she posted on Instagram, Apple explained why she won’t be at the event, which is allowing nominees to attend in person while still maintaining strict COVID-19 protocols.

“It’s not because I’m trying to protest, even though I have problems with the Grammys, it’s not because of that,” she said.

“It’s really because I don’t want to be on national television — I’m just not made for that kind of stuff anymore. I want to stay sober and I can’t do that sober — it doesn’t feel safe to me to be under exposure, scrutiny, comparison to people. I can’t. I don’t wanna do it. So I’m not gonna do it.”

She also expressed her hope that those who do watch enjoy the performances, and that “you people who wanna win, win.”

While Apple acknowledged that “there’s been lots of questions about the transparency of the Grammys,” she also pointed out that there are far more important issues to deal with at the moment.

“I feel like that’s important, but it’s not important,” she said. “What really really is undeniably important is the transparency in actual court rooms,” she said, urging her social media followers to sign a petition to keep court rooms virtually open to the public, particularly Prince George’s County court room in Maryland, where she is a court watcher.

“They’re trying to shut us out, and you gotta question it, like why are you trying to shut us out?” she added. “What don’t you want us to see?”