‘Zack Snyder’s Justice League’ Final Trailer Turns Attention Toward Superman And Darkseid

Your final look at the “Snyder Cut” has arrived.

On Sunday, HBO Max released the final trailer for its hotly anticipated release, “Zack Snyder’s Justice League”, which is a director’s cut of the original 2017 DC Comics movie, “Justice League”.

The trailer places particular emphasis on the return of Superman as played by Henry Cavill and the newly introduced villain Darkseid. Darkseid was missing from the original “Justice League” cut and has been teased as an important new addition to what is colloquially referred to as the “Snyder Cut”.

While Snyder started work on 2017’s “Justice League”, he stepped down from the project after the death of his daughter. Joss Whedon stepped in to helm the project in his absence.

Snyder’s version features new footage specifically shot for this four-hour epic that is said to have significant changes to the original theatrical release.

Notably, “Zack Snyder’s Justice League” will more prominently feature Cyborg, played by Ray Fisher, as the “heart” of this new version. Fisher famously criticized Whedon’s “Justice League” on social media and alleged Whedon committed abuse on set, something he says went unchecked by Warner Bros. head honchos.

“Zack Snyder’s Justice League” drops March 18. Warner Bros. will host a virtual watch party on release day that will be available to all HBO Max subscribers via the website Scener, and will feature an introduction and live commentary by Snyder starting at 7 p.m. ET.