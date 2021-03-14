Buckingham Palace To Bring In Independent Investigators For Bullying Allegations

Buckingham Palace is bringing in independent investigators to look into the bully allegations.

Initially, the palace announced that they would be conducting an in-house investigation into the claims that Meghan Markle bullied former staff members. A claim she has adamantly denied.

The Sunday Times first reported that an external law team has been hired “raising the stakes in the standoff that has engulfed the royal family.”

The investigation was first put forward after The Times claimed that a staff member of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex had filed a report two years ago, worried about the way three colleagues were treated by Meghan. The report was sent to HR where it was never followed through. Two of the women named also asked for it to be rescinded after learning the complaint was made on their behalf.

“We are clearly very concerned about allegations in The Times following claims made by former staff of The Duke and Duchess of Sussex,” the palace said in an official statement. “Accordingly, our HR team will look into the circumstances outlined in the article. Members of staff involved at the time, including those who have left the Household, will be invited to participate to see if lessons can be learned.”

“The Royal Household has had a Dignity at Work policy in place for a number of years and does not and will not tolerate bullying or harassment in the workplace.”

A number of staff are expected to speak as part of the inquiry. Originally, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were not to take part, but it is unclear if with the independent team if that has since changed.

Upon the allegations, a spokesperson for Meghan said, “The Duchess is saddened by this latest attack on her character, particularly as someone who has been the target of bullying herself and is deeply committed to supporting those who have experienced pain and trauma. She is determined to continue her work building compassion around the world and will keep striving to set an example for doing what is right and doing what is good.”