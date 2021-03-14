Blue Ivy Carter Becomes Second-Youngest Grammy Winner Ever

Click to share this via email

Blue Ivy Carter just won her first-ever Grammy Award at the tender age of nine.

The daughter of Beyonce and Jay-Z secured the accolade, thanks to her part in “Brown Skin Girl”, which won the Best Music Video award.

Carter’s name features on the track alongside her mom’s, as well as Saint Jhn and Wizkid.

Proud grandmother Tina Knowles was among those celebrating the big news.

The accomplishment makes the schoolgirl the second-youngest Grammy Award winner ever.

Back in 2002, the Peasall Sisters won a Grammy for Best Album for the soundtrack to “O Brother, Where Art Thou?”.

Youngest sister Leah was just eight when she and her other two siblings won.

With performances from BTS, Taylor Swift, Bad Bunny, Harry Styles, Cardi B, and more, the Trevor Noah-hosted 2021 Grammy Awards promises to be a night to remember.

Beyonce comes in with the most nominations this year, but there are plenty more to go around.

Check out the gallery below for the most accurate Grammy predictions you’ll read all day.