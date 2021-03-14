John Legend Cooks At Home While Celebrating ‘Best R&B Album Of The Year’ Grammy Win

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 13: John Legend attends Netflix's "Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey" drive-in premiere at The Grove on November 13, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Netflix)

John Legend celebrated his Grammy win by cooking pasta at home with wife Chrissy Teigen.

The singer scooped up Best R&B Album of the year for Bigger Love, making this his twelfth Grammy win.

On Sunday Teigen shared a video of the pair in their kitchen on Instagram Stories. In the video Teigen tells followers, “Yay! John got Best Album of the Year, Best R&B Album of the Year, the more words the better!”

RELATED: John Legend Criticizes The Grammys: ‘It’s Almost Impossible For A Black Artist To Win Album Of The Year’

The “Carvings” founder then asks, “John you just won Best R&B Album of the Year, how are you gonna celebrate?”

Legend responds, “Mincing garlic,” and does a celebratory dance in a silk black and gold Versace robe.

Also offering congratulations was Charlie Puth, who featured on the award-winning album:

Congratulations to my brother @johnlegend on his Grammy win for Best R&B album! Thank you for having me be a part of it. @RaphaelSaadiq — Charlie Puth (@charlieputh) March 14, 2021

In a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, the singer responded to criticism from Diddy that Black music is not represented properly by music’s biggest awards.

“It’s almost impossible for a Black artist to win Album of the Year,” Legend agreed. “How many years do we have to see Beyoncé snubbed? Kanye [West] has never won. It’s kind of insane… We’ve got to do something because that’s a terrible record, and Diddy is right to complain about it.”

RELATED:John Legend Blocks Nick Jonas From Stealing Ciana Pelekai After Her Incredible Audition On ‘The Voice’

In the history of the Grammys, only 12 albums by Black artists have won the top prize, with the most recent being Herbie Hancock’s Joni Mitchell tribute album River: The Joni Letters in 2007.