Justin Bieber Wins A Country Grammy Award

Justin Bieber is a Grammy winner in the country genre for his “10,000 Hours” collaboration with Dan + Shay.
Dan + Shay accepted the best country duo/group performance Grammy virtually. Bieber did not appear during the Grammys Premiere Ceremony, where the majority of Sunday’s awards are bestowed.
It is Bieber’s second Grammy. He previously won for best dance recording for “Where Are U Now” with Diplo and Skrillex.
Dan + Shay have won two previous Grammys, for “Speechless” and “Tequila”.