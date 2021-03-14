Justin Bieber Wins A Country Grammy Award

Click to share this via email

Justin Bieber is a Grammy winner in the country genre for his “10,000 Hours” collaboration with Dan + Shay.

Dan + Shay accepted the best country duo/group performance Grammy virtually. Bieber did not appear during the Grammys Premiere Ceremony, where the majority of Sunday’s awards are bestowed.

Dan + Shay Grammys 2021 — Photo: Getty Images

It is Bieber’s second Grammy. He previously won for best dance recording for “Where Are U Now” with Diplo and Skrillex.

Dan + Shay have won two previous Grammys, for “Speechless” and “Tequila”.