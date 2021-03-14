Nas Wins First Grammy For Best Rap Album 25 Years After His First Nomination

By ETCanada.com Staff.

Photo by Tim Mosenfelder/Getty

Nas fans have reason to rejoice.

The rapper, 47, scored his first ever Grammy win on Sunday, taking home the award for Best Rap Album for his 13th studio album, King’s Disease. Nas beat out fellow nominees D Smoke (Black Habits), Jay Electronica (A Written Testimony), Freddie Gibbs and the Alchemist (Alfredo), and Royce 5’9″ (The Allegory).

Nas received his first Grammy nomination in 1996 when his track, “If I Ruled the World (Imagine That)” was nominated, but lost, for Best Rap Solo Performance. Nas’ nom for King’s Disease was his 14th Grammy nod.

Nas was nominated for Best Rap Album in 1999, 2007, 2008, and 2012 for I Am, Hip Hop Is Dead, Untitled, and Life Is Good, respectively. In 2012 he also scored nods for his song “Daughters” (Best Rap Song, Best Rap Performance) and “Cherry Wine” with Amy Winehouse (Best Rap/Sung Collaboration). Just last year, he performed with Lil Nas X at the Grammys.

Nas’ fans couldn’t contain their excitement, posting love for the rapper on Twitter. See some of their reactions, below.

