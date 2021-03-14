Nas Wins First Grammy For Best Rap Album 25 Years After His First Nomination

Click to share this via email

Nas fans have reason to rejoice.

The rapper, 47, scored his first ever Grammy win on Sunday, taking home the award for Best Rap Album for his 13th studio album, King’s Disease. Nas beat out fellow nominees D Smoke (Black Habits), Jay Electronica (A Written Testimony), Freddie Gibbs and the Alchemist (Alfredo), and Royce 5’9″ (The Allegory).

Nas received his first Grammy nomination in 1996 when his track, “If I Ruled the World (Imagine That)” was nominated, but lost, for Best Rap Solo Performance. Nas’ nom for King’s Disease was his 14th Grammy nod.

Nas was nominated for Best Rap Album in 1999, 2007, 2008, and 2012 for I Am, Hip Hop Is Dead, Untitled, and Life Is Good, respectively. In 2012 he also scored nods for his song “Daughters” (Best Rap Song, Best Rap Performance) and “Cherry Wine” with Amy Winehouse (Best Rap/Sung Collaboration). Just last year, he performed with Lil Nas X at the Grammys.

Nas’ fans couldn’t contain their excitement, posting love for the rapper on Twitter. See some of their reactions, below.

Nas dropping Illmatic, It Was Written, Stillmatic and The Lost Tapes and being snubbed of a Grammy his entire career, then finally winning one with a mature album at 47 years old is a beautiful story arch… Congratulations to Nasir Jones on winning Best Rap Album of the Year. pic.twitter.com/vywqEOozrW — All Love Hip Hop (@AllLoveHipHop) March 14, 2021

Nas just won his first #GRAMMYs EVER in the category best rap album for “King’s Disease”. it’s beyond overdue. LETS MF GOOOOOOO 🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾 pic.twitter.com/6cIi5wvH35 — hoe, why is you here ✨ (@majestysdiary) March 14, 2021

Congrats my bro @Nas … this Grammy is way overdue if you know, you know. — Statik Selektah (@StatikSelekt) March 14, 2021

Congrats Nas for winning his first ever Grammy🐐🏆 Never forget when Kendrick Lamar dedicated his Grammy award to Nas🐐 pic.twitter.com/6JZCs7jLNp — Hiiipower – TDE News (@hiiipowers) March 14, 2021