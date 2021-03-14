Billie Eilish Wins Her First Award Of The Night At 2021 Grammys

Click to share this via email

Billie Eilish had a strong start to the 2021 Grammy Awards after bagging the Golden Gramophone for Best Song Written for Visual Media, thanks to her track, “No Time to Die”.

The 18-year-old star penned the song alongside her brother Finneas O’Connell.

The track will feature in the upcoming James Bond movie, which has been delayed multiple times due to the pandemic.

Eilish shared her reaction to the win:

It could be a big evening for Eilish, with “everything i wanted” up for Song of the Year, Record of the Year, and Best Pop Solo Performance.