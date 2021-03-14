Watch The Grammys Red Carpet Livestream

By Jamie Samhan.

The Grammy Awards red carpet might be a bit toned down this year but that doesn’t mean the stars won’t bring their fashion A-game.

Ahead of 2021’s Trevor Noah hosted ceremony, some of your favourite stars hit the red carpet starting at 3:30 p.m. PT.

The evening will include performances from BTS, Taylor Swift, Bad Bunny, Harry Styles, Cardi B and more.

The awards will also pay tribute to those from independent performance venues who have been affected by the pandemic.

A CBS press release read, “From bartenders to box office managers, the people who work day-to-day at the Troubadour (Los Angeles), Hotel Café (Los Angeles), the Apollo Theater (New York City) and The Station Inn (Nashville) will present awards for various categories throughout the night.”

