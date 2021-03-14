Watch The Grammys Red Carpet Livestream

Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

The Grammy Awards red carpet might be a bit toned down this year but that doesn’t mean the stars won’t bring their fashion A-game.

Ahead of 2021’s Trevor Noah hosted ceremony, some of your favourite stars hit the red carpet starting at 3:30 p.m. PT.

Brought to you by Facebook and IBM, this is your official backstage pass to the Grammys Sunday night.

RELATED: John Legend Cooks At Home While Celebrating ‘Best R&B Album Of The Year’ Grammy Win

The evening will include performances from BTS, Taylor Swift, Bad Bunny, Harry Styles, Cardi B and more.

The awards will also pay tribute to those from independent performance venues who have been affected by the pandemic.

RELATED: Blue Ivy Carter Becomes Second-Youngest Grammy Winner Ever

A CBS press release read, “From bartenders to box office managers, the people who work day-to-day at the Troubadour (Los Angeles), Hotel Café (Los Angeles), the Apollo Theater (New York City) and The Station Inn (Nashville) will present awards for various categories throughout the night.”