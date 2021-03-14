Taika Waititi Wins Grammy Award For ‘Jojo Rabbit’ Soundtrack

Taika Waititi was “happy” to accept a Grammy for Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media.
The Oscar-winning “Jojo Rabbit” filmmaker is now halfway to an EGOT — a highly coveted label for those who win an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony award.
The writer-director reacted to his win in his usual hilarious way on Twitter.
During his acceptance speech, the New Zealander joked, “I guess they’re giving Grammys to anyone now.”
Waititi is best known for directing “Thor: Ragnarok” and “Jojo Rabbit”; he won the Oscar for Best Adapted Screenplay for the latter in 2020.
Waititi has also been tapped to direct and co-write a new “Star Wars” feature film alongside “1917” screenwriter Krysty Wilson-Cairns.