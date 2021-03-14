Taika Waititi Wins Grammy Award For ‘Jojo Rabbit’ Soundtrack

Click to share this via email

Taika Waititi was “happy” to accept a Grammy for Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media.

The Oscar-winning “Jojo Rabbit” filmmaker is now halfway to an EGOT — a highly coveted label for those who win an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony award.

The writer-director reacted to his win in his usual hilarious way on Twitter.

I am happy today. https://t.co/QdOq9niSjf — Taika Waititi (@TaikaWaititi) March 14, 2021

During his acceptance speech, the New Zealander joked, “I guess they’re giving Grammys to anyone now.”

Waititi is best known for directing “Thor: Ragnarok” and “Jojo Rabbit”; he won the Oscar for Best Adapted Screenplay for the latter in 2020.

Waititi has also been tapped to direct and co-write a new “Star Wars” feature film alongside “1917” screenwriter Krysty Wilson-Cairns.