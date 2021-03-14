Eddie Murphy Says He’s Proud Of His 10 Kids For Not Becoming ‘Hollywood Jerks’

Eddie Murphy attends a basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Boston Celtics at Staples Center on February 23, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images)

Eddie Murphy says he’s happy none of his children turned out to be “Hollywood jerks.”

In a new interview with British newspaper the Mirror, the father of ten revealed he’s focusing on fatherhood, which he called “the centre of everything.”

The comedian has children, ranging in age from two to 31, including 19-year-old Bella, the youngest of his five children with ex-wife Nicole Murphy, who plays his middle daughter in the just-released “Coming 2 America”.

RELATED: Eddie Murphy To Be Inducted Into NAACP Hall Of Fame

Murphy said he feels “so blessed” to have five sons and five daughters who treat people with respect.

“My kids are so great, normal people – and nobody is like the Hollywood jerk kid,” the actor joked. “My kids are smart and are trying to do stuff. I am blessed with my kids. I really, really got lucky.”

He continued, “I don’t have one bad seed. I don’t have any like, ‘Oh, you are the one.’ I don’t have any of that.”

Murphy, who shares his kids with five different women, first became a father in 1989 when he and then-girlfriend Paulette McNeely welcomed son Eric. A year later, Tamara Hood gave birth to his son Christian. Murphy wed Nicole Mitchell in 1993, and together they share five kids: Bria, Myles, Shayne, Zola, and Bella.

RELATED: Eddie Murphy Decided It Was ‘Time To Take A Break’ From Acting After Winning The Razzies’ Worst Actor Of The Decade

“I am going to be 60 in April and I have all these babies. I love fatherhood,” he said. “The whole idea of being out there and doing three movies a year, that s**t is over. I have got all these babies.

“I found it over and over again and along the way [that] I realized that if you put your children first you never make a bad decision,” the comedian explained.

“When you hit a crossroads moment or you have got some s**t, you think, Well, what is best for my children?”

Murphy’s latest film “Coming 2 America” was released on Amazon earlier this month.