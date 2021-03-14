Megan Thee Stallion Wins Best New Artist Of The Year At Grammys

A savage win in a savage category.

Megan Thee Stallion took home the Grammy for Best New Artist on Sunday night, beating out a tough crop of contenders including Doja Cat, Noah Cyrus, Phoebe Bridgers and Ingrid Andress.

Lizzo presented the award, taking the stage saying, “B*tch, I’m back!”

And after having some trouble getting the envelope open, she was ecstatic to announce Megan was the winner.

A Lizzo perfeita tentando abrir o envelope e não conseguindo#GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/uQ3ufdkXMo — ab (@Bad_bitch028) March 15, 2021

MEGAN DESERVES EVERY AWARD SHES GOTTEN TONIGHT IM SO PROUD OF HER #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/NRPvDBlsdP — katieᵇˡᵐ (@ntltcswift) March 15, 2021

Megan was visibly shocked when her name was announced and it took her a moment to get up from her seat and make her way to the stage. Speaking to the small group of socially distanced guests in the outdoor venue, Megan had to fight back tears (and a loud car driving by) to give thanks to all those who have helped her along the way to this moment.

#GRAMMYs winner @theestallion just got even more 🎶Good News! 🎶 Say congratulations to this Best New Artist. 👏 pic.twitter.com/JAfUYXi3Bn — CBS (@CBS) March 15, 2021

Megan is also the first female rap artist to win Best New Artist since Lauryn Hill in 1999.