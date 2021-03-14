Megan Thee Stallion Wins Best New Artist Of The Year At Grammys

By ETCanada.com Staff.

Megan Thee Stallion
Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

A savage win in a savage category.

Megan Thee Stallion took home the Grammy for Best New Artist on Sunday night, beating out a tough crop of contenders including Doja Cat, Noah Cyrus, Phoebe Bridgers and Ingrid Andress.

Lizzo speaks onstage during the 63rd Annual GRAMMY Awards

Lizzo presented the award, taking the stage saying, “B*tch, I’m back!”

And after having some trouble getting the envelope open, she was ecstatic to announce Megan was the winner.

RELATED: Megan Thee Stallion Donates $100,000 To The Breonna Taylor Foundation On Anniversary Of Her Death

Megan was visibly shocked when her name was announced and it took her a moment to get up from her seat and make her way to the stage. Speaking to the small group of socially distanced guests in the outdoor venue, Megan had to fight back tears (and a loud car driving by) to give thanks to all those who have helped her along the way to this moment.

RELATED: Megan Thee Stallion Wins Her First Grammy Award

Megan is also the first female rap artist to win Best New Artist since Lauryn Hill in 1999.

Get breaking news in your inbox

Related

Comments

Powered by WordPress.com VIP