Deshawn Goncalves Amazes ‘American Idol’ Judges With ‘Angelic’ Performance

Deshawn Goncalves delivered a heavenly performance on the latest episode of “American Idol”.

The 20-year-old Jackson State University student earned high praise from the judges after singing “Everything Must Change” by Nina Simone on Sunday night’s show.

“My mother was 13 when she gave birth to me,” said Goncalves, introducing himself. “And my father was just a few years older. Throughout my life I’ve struggled a lot, but music has always been my saving grace.”

“Man, that was powerful,” gushed Lionel Richie while wiping tears from his eyes following the song.

Calling the performance “magic,” Katy Perry said, “There’s a light about you when you’re just singing, it’s like you’re an angel.”

Meanwhile, Luke Bryan praised Goncalves for being such a “wonderfully beautiful example.”

With three “yes” votes, Goncalves sailed through to the Hollywood audition rounds.