Billie Eilish Gives Haunting Performance Of ‘Everything I Wanted’ At 2021 Grammys

Billie Eilish wowed at the 2021 Grammys on Sunday with a performance of her hit, “Everything I Wanted.” The 19-year-old singer’s somber tune is up for three Grammys this year — Record of the Year, Song of the Year, as well as Best Pop Solo Performance.

Eilish, along with her collaborator and brother Finneas, took the stage — which was set up in the round with fellow performers like Harry Styles and Haim watching off to the side — for a more relaxed vibe on music’s biggest night.

Dressed in matching bedazzled suits, Eilish and Finneas aced the melancholic, moody performance like seasoned pros. As Eilish stood atop a car as she crooned her way through the song, Finneas parked himself in the back to back up his little sis.

After they ended their stellar performance, Styles was seen applauding the siblings.