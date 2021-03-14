Dua Lipa And DaBaby Had The Grammys ‘Levitating’

Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Dua Lipa sure knows how to get people on their feet.

The nominated artist took the Grammys stage on Sunday night to perform a medley of her hits “Levitating” and “Don’t Start Now”.

RELATED: Dua Lipa Says Britney Spears ‘Was Being Harassed, That’s Exactly What It Was

Francis Specker/CBS — Francis Specker/CBS

Francis Specker/CBS — Francis Specker/CBS

DaBaby, who features on a remix of “Levitating”, joined the British songstress as she brought disco energy to the awards ceremony in Downtown Los Angeles.

Dua Lipa also managed two costume changes for a total of three perfectly-sequined pink ensembles — a full gown, a pants-less oversized blazer moment, and an athletic inspired bikini style bodysuit.

DUA LIPA SAID WHAT WOULD BRITNEY DO AND IT PAID OFF #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/8f5LaoB3hg — Britney Fan 🌹 (@BritneyHiatus) March 15, 2021

Confira a performance completa de 'Don't Start Now', por Dua Lipa, no #GRAMMYs. 🥁🥁 pic.twitter.com/WZq7vpQKaH — No Instante – A informação agora (@NoInstante_n10_) March 15, 2021

RELATED: Dua Lipa Defends Strip Club Visit Because Feminism Means Supporting ‘Women In All Fields Of Work’