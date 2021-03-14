Dua Lipa And DaBaby Had The Grammys ‘Levitating’

Dua Lipa sure knows how to get people on their feet.
The nominated artist took the Grammys stage on Sunday night to perform a medley of her hits “Levitating” and “Don’t Start Now”.
DaBaby, who features on a remix of “Levitating”, joined the British songstress as she brought disco energy to the awards ceremony in Downtown Los Angeles.
When @DUALIPA and @DaBabyDaBaby perform "Levitating" at the #GRAMMYs. . . . . . . . Everybody lookin' for a dancefloor. pic.twitter.com/E6hhAtGr7q
— Recording Academy / GRAMMYs (@RecordingAcad) March 15, 2021
Dua Lipa also managed two costume changes for a total of three perfectly-sequined pink ensembles — a full gown, a pants-less oversized blazer moment, and an athletic inspired bikini style bodysuit.
DUA LIPA SAID WHAT WOULD BRITNEY DO AND IT PAID OFF #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/8f5LaoB3hg
— Britney Fan 🌹 (@BritneyHiatus) March 15, 2021
Confira a performance completa de 'Don't Start Now', por Dua Lipa, no #GRAMMYs. 🥁🥁 pic.twitter.com/WZq7vpQKaH
— No Instante – A informação agora (@NoInstante_n10_) March 15, 2021
