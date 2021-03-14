Dua Lipa And DaBaby Had The Grammys ‘Levitating’

By ETCanada.com Staff.

Dua Lipa sure knows how to get people on their feet.

The nominated artist took the Grammys stage on Sunday night to perform a medley of her hits “Levitating” and “Don’t Start Now”.

Dua Lipa at the Grammys

Dua Lipa / 2021 Grammys
Francis Specker/CBS — Francis Specker/CBS
Dua Lipa / Grammys 2021 Look 2
Francis Specker/CBS — Francis Specker/CBS

DaBaby, who features on a remix of “Levitating”, joined the British songstress as she brought disco energy to the awards ceremony in Downtown Los Angeles.

Dua Lipa also managed two costume changes for a total of three perfectly-sequined pink ensembles — a full gown, a pants-less oversized blazer moment, and an athletic inspired bikini style bodysuit.

