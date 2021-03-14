Trevor Noah Pokes Fun At The Royals & Harry Styles In Grammy Awards Opening

Host Trevor Noah on the red carpet at the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards, at the Los Angeles Convention Center, in downtown Los Angeles, CA, Wednesday, Mar. 14, 2021. (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times) 63rd Annual Grammy Awards, Arrivals, Los Angeles, California, USA - 14 Mar 2021

Trevor Noah Kicked off the 63rd annual Grammy Awards by making fun of the Royal Family, the insurrection earlier this year, and Harry Styles.

“This year’s Grammys is going to look a little different, I’m not going to front, the whole thing is going to be pretty different,” he said.

“But it’s going to be even more exciting because our nominees will be sitting at those tables for their awards, so right now there’s more tension in that tent than at a family reunion at Buckingham Palace.”

The “Daily Show” host was outside the Staples Center in L.A. for the hybrid-style show in which performers such as Styles, Billie Eilish and Haim took the stage.

“Tonight’s all about bringing us all together as only music can, music and vaccines. Tonight, we’ll celebrate music and hopefully forget all of our problems unless one of our problems is getting obsessed with Harry Styles, because that’s only going to get worse.”

He joked that this year’s event was about celebrating the last decade of music that got people through the pandemic and “tonight is going to be the biggest outdoor event this year besides the storming of the Capitol.”

“Rest assured, everyone at the Grammys is following all COVID-19 protocols and guidelines. In fact, this is going to be the rare awards show where the white stuff going up people’s noses is cotton swabs. Pretty safe.”

Noah also revealed upcoming performances from Cardi B, Megan Thee Stallion, Taylor Swift, and Miranda Lambert. “Tonight, we’re hoping this is all about what 2021 can be: full of joy, new beginnings, and coming together, never forgetting what happened in 2020, but full of hope for what is to come. Let’s do this people.”

Styles donned a glittery suit for his performance, to which Noah joked, “I would have worn a shirt,” adding that it was incredible that the former One Direction star came from the same place as Boris Johnson.