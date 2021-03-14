DaBaby & Roddy Ricch Team Up To Perform ‘Rockstar’ At The Grammys

Click to share this via email

DaBaby and Roddy Ricch pulled up to the Grammys to perform a never-before-heard rendition of their No. 1 single “Rockstar” during Sunday night’s ceremony.

The pair were joined by a full choir and a violin player to help with the newly arranged version of the track.

The song also included additional verses.

We're feeling like a "ROCKSTAR" right now watching @DaBabyDaBaby perform at the #GRAMMYs! pic.twitter.com/6QQf8unpeV — Recording Academy / GRAMMYs (@RecordingAcad) March 15, 2021

Both performers donned white suit-jackets teamed with diamond accessories for their turn on stage at the Staples Center.

DaBaby also performed “Levitating” with Dua Lipa later on in the show.

The 63rd annual Grammy Awards is being hosted by Trevor Noah during a socially distanced ceremony in Los Angeles.