DaBaby & Roddy Ricch Team Up To Perform ‘Rockstar’ At The Grammys

DaBaby
DaBaby — Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

DaBaby and Roddy Ricch pulled up to the Grammys to perform a never-before-heard rendition of their No. 1 single “Rockstar” during Sunday night’s ceremony.

The pair were joined by a full choir and a violin player to help with the newly arranged version of the track.

The song also included additional verses.

 

Both performers donned white suit-jackets teamed with diamond accessories for their turn on stage at the Staples Center.

DaBaby also performed “Levitating” with Dua Lipa later on in the show.

The 63rd annual Grammy Awards is being hosted by Trevor Noah during a socially distanced ceremony in Los Angeles.

