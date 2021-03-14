Taylor Swift Performs ‘Folklore’ And ‘Evermore’ Medley At The Grammys

Taylor Swift brought both of her surprise 2020 albums to the 2021 Grammys stage.

Performing alongside Folklore and Evermore collaborators and co-creators Jack Antonoff and Aaron Dessner, Swift delivered an ethereal yet powerful medley of her songs “Cardigan”, “August”, and “Willow”. She began her performance laying in a bed of grass atop a cabin roof, a perfectly on brand setting for the FolkMore era, before joining Antonoff and Dessner who were strumming away just inside the cozy shed.

Swift is up for six Grammys including Best Pop Vocal Album and Album of the Year for Folklore, Song of the Year and Best Pop Solo Performance for “Cardigan”, and Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for “Exile” (featuring Bon Iver).

The singer wore a custom Etro navy and gold metallic foil floral print long sleeve gown.

Swift last appeared on the Grammys stage in 2016, which is also the last year she was nominated for (and won) Best Album of the Year (for 1989).

Watch the full performance, below.