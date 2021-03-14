‘American Gods’ Star Ian McShane Talks Mr. Wednesday’s Sacrifice And What’s Next

Warning: This post contains spoilers from Sunday’s “American Gods”.

The latest episode of “American Gods” left fans shocked and wondering what’s next.

In the ninth episode of the show, Mr. Wednesday, a.k.a. Odin, played by Ian McShane dies, struck down by his own spear.

The hour, titled “The Lake Effect”, saw a despondent Mr. Wednesday attempting to hold peace talks with the New Gods. But those didn’t go well: “You can accept my offer and fade from existence in peace, or we will systematically hunt and kill every one of you that gets in our way,” Mr. World informed Wednesday. And then not long afterward, Laura Moon achieved the goal she’s been talking about for quite some time: She killed Mr. Wednesday, a.k.a. Odin, with his own spear.

RELATED: ‘Game Of Thrones’ Star Ian McShane To Overly Obsessed Fans: ‘Get A F***ing Life’

Actor Ian McShane told TVLine, “I think he’s planned it. He has to have the whole thing. He has to have himself die, and then — as you’re coming up on episode 10 — have his son sacrifice. He said, ‘You’ll sit vigil for me.’ This is not a shock. This is from [season 1]. ‘You’ll sit vigil for me.'”

When asked if he has every step planned out, McShane said, “No, I don’t think he can… Don’t forget: He had to get rid of Laura because he didn’t know Shadow was married. So he tried to get rid of Laura. Also, I think it’s great that they brought Laura back more than they did in the book, because you have to have that presence, and she’s so good, Emily [Browning], playing that lunatic character. Because you have to have people who hate each other. She says, ‘I’m going to f–king kill Wednesday.’ But maybe all along, that’s why he killed her.”

RELATED: ‘Game Of Thrones’ Actor Ian McShane Disses The Show: ‘It’s Only T*ts and Dragons’

This season of “American Gods” features unique additions to the roster, including Marilyn Manson as Viking Rocker Johan Wengren, rapper Wale as an Orisha god, and Danny Trejo and Dominique Jackson as new faces for Mr. World (Crispin Glover). Other additions include Blythe Danner, Iwan Rheon, and Herizen Guardiola.