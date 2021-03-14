Stars React After Bruno Mars & Anderson .Paak Make Debut Performance As Silk Sonic At The Grammys

By Sarah Curran.

Silk Sonic is ready to take the world by storm after making their mark at the Grammys on Sunday night.

Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak performed “Leave The Door Open”, their first single together as a band, during the star-studded awards show.

The ’70s inspired performance made a huge impression on viewers, with numerous celebrities taking to Twitter to praise the dynamic duo.

Along with the band’s catchy lead single, fans can also get excited for the release of their debut album An Evening with Silk Sonic, which is narrated by the legendary Bootsy Collins.

Mars also honoured Little Richard with a special musical tribute during the ceremony.

