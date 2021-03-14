Harry Styles Wins His First Grammy For ‘Watermelon Sugar’

By ETCanada.com Staff.

Harry Styles wins first Grammy
The sweet taste of success.

Harry Styles made history Sunday night at the 2021 Grammys when he took home his first Grammy trophy for Best Pop Solo Performance for his song, “Watermelon Sugar”.

Styles beat out Doja Cat (“Say So”), Billie Eilish (“Everything I Wanted”), Dua Lipa (“Don’t Start Now”), Taylor Swift (“Cardigan”), and Justin Bieber (“Yummy”) for the win.

In his acceptance speech, Styles shared that “Watermelon Sugar” was the first song he wrote for his sophomore album Fine Line after his debut album Sign of the Times.

Backstage at the awards, Styles also ran into his old pal Lizzo. The pair famously performed Lizzo’s track “Juice” together in January 2020 at an exclusive concert for the SiriusXM and Pandora Opening Drive Super Concert Series.

