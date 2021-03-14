15-Year-Old With Cystic Fibrosis Wows ‘American Idol’ Judges

Teen Brianna Collichio from Spencerport, N.Y., seriously impressed judges Lionel Richie, Katy Perry, and Luke Bryan on Sunday’s episode of “American Idol”.

The 15-year-old has been performing publicly since she was just six. At just 11 years old, the talented young lady sang the national anthem in front of 70,000 New York Jets fans.

Collichio also discussed her struggle with cystic fibrosis — a disease that damages the lungs — while pursuing a career as a singer. “I want to be an example of courage and hope and I want to inspire people, even if it’s just one person,” she told WHAM-TV last year.

“I didn’t even realize people with cystic fibrosis aren’t supposed to sing.”

The “American Idol” audition came about after Brianna’s sister Sentina, 26, posted a video to TikTok last summer of Brianna singing.

“I said, ‘If this thing goes viral, I’ll audition for ‘American Idol’,’” said Brianna, who by that point was taking a new drug called Trikafta for her cystic fibrosis.

She follows in the footsteps of Laila Mach, from New Paltz, N.Y., who aced her audition in the episode that aired on March 7, earning accolades from all the judges and a ticket to Hollywood.