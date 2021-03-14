Miranda Lambert Dedicates Grammy Award For Best Country Album To ‘Us Girls’

Click to share this via email

Miranda Lambert is celebrating her latest Grammy win by paying tribute to her fellow female country music stars.

The “Bluebird” singer picked up the Golden Gramophone for Best Country Album during Sunday night’s ceremony.

“We’re such a family in country music, so holding this right now, I feel like I’m holding it for all of us, especially for us girls,” she said during her acceptance speech.

After thanking her husband, family and her crew, Lambert added, “I’ve missed the hell out of y’all, I can’t wait to get back out with the fans. I love you so much.”

The 37-year-old star previously picked up the Grammy for Best Country Album in 2015, as well as the award for Best Female Country Vocal at the 2010 ceremony.

Lambert wore a sleek and sexy number from Genny’s Spring 2021 collection for her turn on the red carpet.

She was joined by husband Brendan McLoughlin at the socially distanced ceremony.